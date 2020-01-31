Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Trading Up 2.1%

Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)’s share price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 132,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

BXRXV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baudax Bio stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

About Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.