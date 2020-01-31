Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

BHC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 2,394,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,479. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

