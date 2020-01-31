Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.
BHC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 2,394,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,479. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
