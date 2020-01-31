BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 169.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.