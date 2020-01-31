BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 169.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.