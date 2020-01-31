Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 4,000 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,968.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $7.08 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. Research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

