Beaxy Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $7,232.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,377,469 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

