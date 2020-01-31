Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 7.8%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.95, 7,827,472 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,922,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

