Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DMGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 858.11 ($11.29).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.80. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 594.50 ($7.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 829.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 818.70.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Analysts expect that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders have bought a total of 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710 in the last quarter.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

