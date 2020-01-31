Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMR. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

LON KMR traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 271 ($3.56). 23,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.74. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

