Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,231.25 ($55.66).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 102 ($1.34) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,200 ($55.25). 505,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,047.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,769.94.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.