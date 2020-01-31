Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.85

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $213.85 and traded as high as $226.40. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $224.50, with a volume of 2,211,524 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRK.B. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $548.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.43. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

