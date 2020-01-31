BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) Trading Up 0.9%

BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.64 and last traded at C$10.63, approximately 7,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.76.

