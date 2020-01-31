BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.79 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $675,395.00 and approximately $3.79 million worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,027,397 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

