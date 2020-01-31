Bezop (BEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $149,584.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Bezop has a market cap of $149,584.00 and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinBene, LATOKEN and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.