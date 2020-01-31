BidaskClub Downgrades BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.14.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $209.97. 218,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $168.26 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 6,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 124,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

