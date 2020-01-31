BidaskClub Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 686,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.