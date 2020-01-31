BidaskClub Lowers Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.