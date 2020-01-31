BidaskClub Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.
ECHO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 282,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $572.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
