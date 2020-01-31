BidaskClub Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.

ECHO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 282,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $572.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

