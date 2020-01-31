BidaskClub Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MSTR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 101,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,623. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $143.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 111,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $3,515,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

