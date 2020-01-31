BidaskClub Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.14. 6,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,779. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.