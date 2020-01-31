Billing Services Group (LON:BILL) Trading 60.5% Higher

Shares of Billing Services Group Limited (LON:BILL) traded up 60.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.49 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), 1,336,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19,345% from the average session volume of 6,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.97.

About Billing Services Group (LON:BILL)

Billing Services Group Limited provides financial clearinghouse services for merchants, online stores, and telecommunications companies. It offers Wi-Fi solutions, including user access solutions, Wi-Fi estate management, and roaming services to mobile carriers and network operators; and VoiceLog, which provides third party voice verification and call recording services primarily to the telecommunications, cable, and utilities industries.

