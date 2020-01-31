Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.82 or 0.05778569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025163 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128765 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034320 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

