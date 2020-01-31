Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.89. The stock had a trading volume of 657,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.92.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.