Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2019 earnings at $33.45 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

BIIB stock opened at $277.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a 200-day moving average of $261.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,893,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

