Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $56.44, 666,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 783,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

