Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $3.46 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00036229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $467,494.00 and $14,244.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001020 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,072 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

