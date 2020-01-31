Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $129,322.00 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,368,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,368,779 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

