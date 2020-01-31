BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 280,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,782. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

