Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

BLN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $312.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

