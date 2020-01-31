Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 651,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,008. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

