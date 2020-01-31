Blocklancer (LNC) Achieves Market Cap of $21,203.00

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Blocklancer has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocklancer has a market cap of $21,203.00 and $376.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer launched on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net . The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

