Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.01.

BE stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,085. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $160,310.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,493.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 742,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,640. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 2,364,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 2,676,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 722,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

