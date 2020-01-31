BOD Australia (ASX:BDA) Shares Up 3.7%

BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 143,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.40.

In other BOD Australia news, insider George Livery 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

BOD Australia Limited operates as a developer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of plant-based medicinal cannabis, health and supplement products, and cosmetic solutions primarily in Australia. Its medicines portfolio includes Enterofytol for treating irritable bowel syndrome; and SediStress, which is used for the reduction of stress and anxiety.

