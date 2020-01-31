Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,452,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

NYSE BAH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,857. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

