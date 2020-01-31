Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.