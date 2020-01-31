Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.
BAH opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
