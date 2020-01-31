BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.