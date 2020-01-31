BOSAGORA Market Capitalization Hits $16.77 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA token can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and $319,491.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.02885282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,051,209 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

