BOScoin Price Tops $0.0055 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00049496 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,216,517,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,064,855 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

