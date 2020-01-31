Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.18. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 3,702 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. ValuEngine raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

