Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS.
Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.92.
In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
