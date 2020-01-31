Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

