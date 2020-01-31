Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWB. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

BWB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,354. The company has a market cap of $385.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

