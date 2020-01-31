Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 429,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $22,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,755,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

