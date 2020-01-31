Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.508-3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Brinker International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.95.

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $42.02. 39,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,101. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

