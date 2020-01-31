Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 97,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 469,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 223,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,777,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,956. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

