Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

CHD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,154. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

