Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 9,505,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,102,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 38.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $5,435,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

