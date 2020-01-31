Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.11. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. 1,833,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

