Brokerages Expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to Post ($1.08) EPS

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ODT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,385. The firm has a market cap of $966.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 672,721 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

