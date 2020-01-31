Brokerages Expect Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) to Post ($0.19) Earnings Per Share

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVT stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. Pivotal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Acquisition (PVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.