Brokerages Expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.47. Steris posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 421,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,782,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at $11,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 103.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 96,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.31. The stock had a trading volume of 568,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.88. Steris has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

