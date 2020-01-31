Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce $669.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.00 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $613.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $22,798,137. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 155,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,095.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.71. 476,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

